Police Brace for Protests at Ann Coulter's UC Berkeley Visit

Controversy at what cost? That's what some UC Berkeley students are wondering about Ann Coulter's visit next week. Jean Elle reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019)

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is set to speak at UC Berkeley Wednesday for an event named "Adios America."

Police will be on hand to monitor protests they hope will not get out of hand.

Anti-fascists groups made the call out on social media for demonstrators to gather and protest at Coulter's event.

"We brought her here to talk about immigration," said Matt Ronnau, Berkeley College Republicans president.

Coulter is so far-right she has blasted President Donald Trump for not cracking down hard enough on immigrants protected under DACA, otherwise known as dreamers. Cal says more than 500 dreamers are students on campus.

"The university is rolling the red carpet for these fascists speakers to come and spew their hate," demonstrator Alex Hernandez said.

But Ronnau said students deserve to hear all viewpoints.

"They don't hear that right-wing perspective and so I hope that a lot of students who don't agree with Ann come and ask questions," Ronnau said.

In 2017, fiery protests erupted on campus when far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to talk on campus. Masked protesters threw fireworks, rocks and even Molotov cocktails. The university was forced to clean up the damage, which cost Cal $100,000.

"We've learned a lot from 2017, particularly how we police the events and I think you've seen over time our transition toward direct engagement and intervention in these vents where officers are separating crowds," Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said.