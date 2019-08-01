Police Break Up Protest Near ICE Office in San Francisco

Police break up a protest near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco. (Aug. 1, 2019)

San Francisco police on Thursday broke up a two-day protest near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco.

Officers cited and released 16 adults and one juvenile for illegal lodging, according to police. One adult remains in custody and is slated to be booked for illegal lodging and resisting arrest.

Protesters, who had been posted up in the area of Washington and Battery streets since Tuesday, were calling on officials to abolish ICE and close down the detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and issued "several" warnings to the protesters. Eighteen people did not comply, prompting officers to issue the citations, according to police.

Last summer, police cleared out a roughly week-long protest in the same area. Demonstrators were speaking out against the conditions at the border, specifically the issue of family separation.