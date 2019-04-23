Police Continue Search for Hit-and-Run Driver in San Jose

The hunt is on for a hit-and-run driver who struck a San Jose man Sunday night. Roz Plater reports.

The victim spoke to NBC Bay Area on Tuesday and is calling for justice.

Home surveillance video show moments before the victim was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Easter Sunday about 8:15 p.m. on Foxworthy Drive after a family gathering.

"I was going to stay a little longer," said the victim, who did not want to be identified. "I went to get something from my car."

The victim said they were crossing the street when a car honked at him and sent him flying into the air.

"I remember just being in the air...then hitting my head on the ground," the victim said.

Police said the driver kept going.

The victim, a 26-year-old Air Force veteran, said he is still sore and has some bumps and bruises.

Police said they are looking for an older model, light-colored four-door compact. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police.