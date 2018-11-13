Police, Family Search For Man Who Went Missing From 49ers Game - NBC Bay Area
Police, Family Search For Man Who Went Missing From 49ers Game

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    via Santa Clara PD
    Ian Powers

    A 32-year-old man went missing Monday night during at the 49ers-Giants game at Levi's Stadium, according to Santa Clara police.

    Police were asking for the public's help in finding Ian Powers, 32, who was last seen at the game with his family. He went to the restroom alone late in the game and hasn't been seen since, police said.

    Powers contacted family around 10 p.m. Monday, police said, but it was unclear what was said.

    Anyone who sees Powers or has information regarding his whereabouts should call Santa Clara police at 408-615-5580.

