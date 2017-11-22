Police, Fire Crews Respond to Shooting in East Palo Alto

Getty Images

Police and fire crews responded to a shooting involving at least one victim, possibly two, in East Palo Alto on Wednesday evening, according to the Menlo Park Fire District.

The shooting was reported about 5:40 p.m. at Purdue and University avenues, where there is a nearby homeless encampment, Menlo Park fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

Initial reports said one victim had nine gunshot wounds.

Fire crews were deploying a drone with a thermal camera to see if a suspect could be hiding in the camp, he said.