Police, Fire Crews Respond to Shooting in East Palo Alto

By Stephen Ellison

    Police and fire crews responded to a shooting involving at least one victim, possibly two, in East Palo Alto on Wednesday evening, according to the Menlo Park Fire District.

    The shooting was reported about 5:40 p.m. at Purdue and University avenues, where there is a nearby homeless encampment, Menlo Park fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

    Initial reports said one victim had nine gunshot wounds.

    Fire crews were deploying a drone with a thermal camera to see if a suspect could be hiding in the camp, he said.

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
