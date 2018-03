Police are investigating a series of vandalized cars in San Jose’s Japantown.

Police are investigating a series of vandalized cars in San Jose’s Japantown.

Eight cars in the area of 5th and Taylor streets were found with broken windows around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A San Jose Community Service Officer was on scene.

No other information was immediately available.