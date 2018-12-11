Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision in Fremont - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 56 minutes ago

    Fremont police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left an adult pedestrian dead Tuesday morning, according to police.

    Paseo Padre Parkway is closed in both directions between Decoto Road and Isherwood Way as authorities investigate the collision, according to police.

    Police responded to the scene around 3:51 a.m. and found the deceased pedestrian and "evidence of a vehicle collision," according to the department.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle involved was not at the scene of the collision. The driver has yet to be identified.

    Further information was not available.

