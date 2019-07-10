Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in San Pablo

The San Pablo Police Department at the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue. (July 9, 2019)

The San Pablo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports about a shooting in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue around 9:20 p.m. and upon arrival, discovered a man inside his car suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other victims, leading investigators to believe the suspect targeted the victim, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 510-215-3150 or the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-799-8255. All callers can remain anonymous.