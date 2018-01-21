Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in South San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in South San Jose

By Stephen Ellison and Marianne Favro

Published at 11:02 PM PST on Jan 21, 2018 | Updated at 11:59 PM PST on Jan 21, 2018

    Police were investigating a fatal shooting in South San Jose late Sunday night, according to a department spokesman. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018)

    Police were investigating a fatal shooting in South San Jose late Sunday night, and the suspect was still at large, according to a department spokesman.

    Witnesses reported hearing gunfire at about 8:50 p.m. on Cottle Road near Raleigh Road. Multiple San Jose police vehicles responded to the scene, and when officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound on a sidewalk near an apartment complex, police said. 

    "We haven't had to evacuate anyone; the Safeway is still open," Lt. Rick Weger said. "It's very early in the investigation."

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

    No suspects had been identified late Sunday night, and police were searching the area.

    No further details were available.

