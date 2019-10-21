Male Cheerleader Bullying Reported at Santa Clara School

Santa Clara police showed up at Wilcox High School on Monday to investigate allegations that football players bullied a gay male cheerleader using homophobic slurs, according to school administrators. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published 45 minutes ago)

The incident occurred Friday, but school officials and investigators were still trying to piece together exactly what happened. Reports of the incident were posted on Change.org, saying football players chanted homophobic slurs at a male member of the cheerleading squad. They called him gay for cheering for the team.

On Monday, most everyone at the school came to the defense of a male cheerleader.

"Yeah, everybody has the right to feel secure in what they’re doing," one parent said. "But I don’t know exactly what's going on."

That’s been part of the problem: According to administrators, they’ve been busy clearing up all the rumors so they can get to the facts.

A student who spoke with NBC Bay Area was just as unclear about what took place.

"I don’t know the story," student Nina de los Santos said. "I don’t know what was said or who said it or anything."

Besides calling police, the district released a statement, saying: "At Santa Clara Unified School District, we proactively work to create an environment that embraces diversity, and we do not tolerate harassment or bullying of any kind."

Administrators said they will take appropriate action if their investigation uncovers any wrongdoing.