Police Investigate Rash of Car Break-Ins in Antioch

Law enforcement officials in the East Bay are warning residents of a rash of car break-ins while the vehicle is still running.

Antioch police said thieves are smashing windows and grabbing purses and bag with drivers at the wheel. A recent purse snatching caught on camera shows a hooded thief grabbing an Antioch shopper's purse in a grocery store parking lot.

The thief was dropped off by a getaway care before the crime and ran away before anyone had a chance to react.

Police are warning residents to take precautions by making sure bags and purses are not visible inside their vehicles, whether they are inside or out of the car.