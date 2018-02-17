Police Investigate Reported Explosion in Suisun City - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Police Investigate Reported Explosion in Suisun City

By Diana San Juan

Published 49 minutes ago

    The Suisun City Police Department is currently investigating an explosion near 1000 block of Bluejay Drive that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday.

    A device exploded in front of a residence on Bluejay Drive while multiple people were inside of the home. The explosion caused major damage to the front door area of the home, but there were no injuries.

    Bluejay Drive is currently closed while officers on scene investigate the incident in conjunction with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

    There are no known additional devices.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Suisun City Police Department Investigations at 707-421-7361. Information can also be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867.


