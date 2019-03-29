The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting at a BART station parking lot that left one woman injured Thursday night.

Officials responded to a shooting at the West Oakland BART station around 10:30 p.m. and upon arrival discovered a woman suffering with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot, BART officials said.

The station was shut down until about 11:20 p.m. while officials assessed the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.