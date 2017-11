Officers on Monday are investigating a suspicious death that occured inside a room at a hotel in Concord, according to the police department. Pete Suratos reports.

The person was found at the Best Western Heritage Inn located at 4600 Clayton Rd. in the East Bay city, police said.

Further information was not available.

An investigation is ongoing.