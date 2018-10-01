Police Investigate Suspicious Death at Chabot Park in San Leandro - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Suspicious Death at Chabot Park in San Leandro

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    Police investigate a suspicious death at Chabot Park in San Leandro on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

    Police are investigating a suspicious death inside a public park in San Leandro on Monday morning.

    East Bay Regional Parks Police closed the entrance to Chabot Park as they investigate the area after a body was found, said Lt. Dave Phillips. Police have no provided the identification of the person.

    San Leandro police said they were assisting Parks police with an investigation near the dam at 10-acre park that's located on Estudillo Avenue and Sylvan Circle.

    Aerial video showed several police cars at the scene and areas taped off by crime scene investigators.

    No other information was immediately available.

