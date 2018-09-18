Police Investigate Possible Threats at East Bay High Schools

Extra officers are patrolling Livermore High School this week after students found a note that "alleged a direct threat" to the East Bay school, according to police. The threat at Livermore High School comes on the heels of similar incidents at at least two other East Bay schools in a matter of days. Bob Redell reports.

Extra officers are patrolling Livermore High School this week after students found a note that "alleged a direct threat" to the East Bay school, according to police.

The threat at Livermore High School comes on the heels of similar incidents that occurred at at least two other East Bay high schools over the past few days, according to police.

Over the weekend in Pittsburg, police were made aware about a social media message regarding a possible threat to Pittsburg High School, according to police. Police conducted an investigation and found that the message was not a credible threat nor was it designed to be any kind of threat at all.

In nearby Concord, police on Monday investigated a possible threat of a shooting at Clayton Valley Charter High School, according to the city's police department. The possible threat was allegedly made on a social media post, and several students reported hearing about the threat, but police were unable to find anyone who actually came across the post or could tell them about who may have created it.

The Livermore High School threat came from a handwritten note that students found in a restroom, police learned Monday. Extra officers were assigned to patrol the school Monday and more will continue to patrol the area as needed throughout the week.

Amid the threats and investigations, the FBI on Tuesday is set to announce a new public awareness campaign to stop people from making false threats against schools. The campaign will educate the public about the consequences of making hoax threats to schools and other public places.