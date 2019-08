Officers and sheriff's deputies responded Thursday night to an officer-involved shooting in Santa Rosa, according to the police department.

The shooting took place in the area of Ninth and Morgan streets. Sonoma County sheriff's deputies and Santa Rosa police officers were at the scene, police said.

The suspect was quickly identified and contained, and there was no threat to the public, policed said.

The extent of the suspect's injury was unknown.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.