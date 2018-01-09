Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose late Tuesday night, sources tell NBC Bay Area. Roz Plater reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

Police on Tuesday night were investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Metcalf Energy Center in South San Jose, sources told NBC Bay Area.

The suspect police fired on possibly had an ax, and the incident also may have been linked to a foiled burglary, the sources said.



A plant spokesman confirmed late Tuesday that the shooting involved an intruder and local law enforcement at the facility, but he declined to elaborate.



The Metcalf Energy Center is located on Blanchard Road off Old Monterey Road, just west of Highway 101. It is owned and operated by Calpine and produces power for the San Jose area.

No other information was immediately available.