Police and emergency response personnel work the scene of a shooting in San Leandro on Thursday night. (March 15, 2018)

Police in San Leandro shot one suspect and were searching for another Thursday night near Bayfair mall, according to the Fremont Police Department.

A shelter in place was issued for neighborhoods around the mall.

The shooting involving a Fremont police officer occurred about 9 p.m. in the 15000 block of East 14th Street, near Bayfair Drive, police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, according to Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman JD Nelson.

Police were searching for one outstanding suspect in a burglary ring and issued a shelter in place for residents in the area of Hesperian Boulevard, Washington Avenue, Upton Avenue and Floresta Boulevard, police said.

Fremont police and Alameda County sheriff's deputies were assisting with the search and investigation, Nelson said.

No further details were available.