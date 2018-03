A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday in San Jose, police said.

Officers at 3:07 p.m. responded to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of Lanai Avenue, near Tolbert Drive and east of Highway 101. When police arrived, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.