Carjackers Spark Wild Police Chase, 'Terrifying' Crash

An East Bay man is recovering from a gunshot after meeting two people he thought wanted to buy his Porsche SUV. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

An East Bay man is recovering from a gunshot after meeting two people he thought wanted to buy his Porsche SUV.

The meeting turned into a carjacking, shooting and wild police chase. Surveilance video obtained by NBC Bay Area show the scene witnesses have described as "terrifying."

"It was scary," witness Irene Perez said. "It was very, very scary."

The vehicle owner and a police officer were injured during the carjacking and pursuit.

Police said the incident started around 6:39 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 15th Street when the owner of a Porsche SUV met who he thought were two prospective buyers for a test drive. But police said instead of a test drive, the men shot the car owner in the elbow and took off, sparking a police chase into a dead-end street.

Witnesses said the SUV made a quick U-turn and crashed into a police car that was in pursuit. Then the stolen vehicle smashed into a van, flipping it over.

Investigative Smuggler Says Tough CA Gun Laws Make for Lucrative Business

Police surrounded the SUV with guns drawn, but the carjackers had already bailed out and fled the scene. The suspect remain at large.

Both the SUV owner and injured officer are hospitalized in stable condition.