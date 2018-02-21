Porsche Carjackers Spark Wild Police Chase, 'Terrifying' Crash in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Porsche Carjackers Spark Wild Police Chase, 'Terrifying' Crash in Oakland

By Jodi Hernandez

Published at 2:06 PM PST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated at 4:49 PM PST on Feb 21, 2018

3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		96722
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Carjackers Spark Wild Police Chase, 'Terrifying' Crash

    An East Bay man is recovering from a gunshot after meeting two people he thought wanted to buy his Porsche SUV. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

    An East Bay man is recovering from a gunshot after meeting two people he thought wanted to buy his Porsche SUV.

    The meeting turned into a carjacking, shooting and wild police chase. Surveilance video obtained by NBC Bay Area show the scene witnesses have described as "terrifying."

    "It was scary," witness Irene Perez said. "It was very, very scary."

    The vehicle owner and a police officer were injured during the carjacking and pursuit.

    Police said the incident started  around 6:39 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 15th Street when the owner of a Porsche SUV met who he thought were two prospective buyers for a test drive. But police said instead of a test drive, the men shot the car owner in the elbow and took off, sparking a police chase into a dead-end street.

    Witnesses said the SUV made a quick U-turn and crashed into a police car that was in pursuit. Then the stolen vehicle smashed into a van, flipping it over.

    Police surrounded the SUV with guns drawn, but the carjackers had already bailed out and fled the scene. The suspect remain at large.

    Both the SUV owner and injured officer are hospitalized in stable condition.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > 'Shib Sibs' Win Bronze in Ice Dancing; Canada Scores Gold
    > Carmel's Brita Sigourney Soars to Bronze in Women's Ski Halfpipe
    > Lindsey Vonn: 'All or Nothing' in Olympic Downhill Final
    > American Men in Danger of Being Shut Out of Alpine Medals
    > Maddie Bowman Falls, Unable to Defend Halfpipe Gold
    Viral Moments:
    > Tara and Johnny Learn about K-Pop
    > Julia Mancuso Plays With Raccoons in Korean Cafe
    > 10 Winter Olympics Moments You Should Never Try at Home
    > What Was Chloe Kim Listening to for Her Gold Halfpipe Run?
    > What Do Olympians Do With Their Medals?
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    Winter Olympics Fever Sparks Curling Clubs in the South Bay
    > Anna Gasser's Cab Double Cork 1080 Tops Big Air Qualifying
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    In-Car Q&A: Nathan Chen Flies Through Questions
    > Shut Up and Dance: The Best Moves From PyeongChang
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices