Shooting Causes 3-Vehicle Crash, Shuts Down Roads in Fairfield: Police

By Kristofer Noceda

Published at 5:11 PM PST on Jan 6, 2018

    One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting that caused a three-vehicle collision in Fairfield, police say.

    The shooting on Saturday afternoon also shut down the area of Waterman Boulevard and Hilborn Road. Officers also shut down Air Base Parkway at Interstate 80 to investigate the shooting.

    Officers responding to the shooting found a male victim suffering from apparent gun shot wounds and several others injured as a result of the crash. The male victim who was shot was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    According to details from an initial investigation, two vehicles were traveling on Waterman Boulevard when the occupants of one vehicle started firing at a silver Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda was struck multiple times, police said.

    No other information was immediately available.

