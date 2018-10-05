3 Injured in San Francisco Drive-By Shooting: Police - NBC Bay Area
3 Injured in San Francisco Drive-By Shooting: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 59 minutes ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

    Three people were injured following a drive-by shooting in San Francisco late Friday, police said.

    Two of the victims were transported to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third shooting victim later appeared at the hospital, police said.

    The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Scott and Eddy streets, near the Fillmore District and just north of Alamo Square. Police said the victims were walking along the 1700 block of Eddy Street when a vehicle pulled up and fired some rounds.

    Police said suspects have been detained following a pursuit.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was immediately available.

