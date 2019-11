A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

A person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in San Francisco, police said.

The shooting was reported after 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Market Street and Golden Gate Avenue. Police said Golden Gate Avenue is closed between Market and 6th streets.

Witnesses said they heard about four gunshots.

Police are searching for a suspect.

No other information was immediately available.