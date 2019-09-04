Police Investigating Stabbing in San Jose

Police have a suspect in custody following a stabbing in San Jose.

The incident was reported 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of W. San Carlos Street and Mayallen Avenue. A police officer in the area spotted two males fighting, one armed with two knives and the other armed with a chain.

When officers arrived on scene they found a person suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect armed with knives refused to drop the weapons when ordered by officers, who then used "less lethal impact weapons with no affect."

Officers eventually got him to surrender.