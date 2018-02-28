San Jose State University police are working with the San Jose Police Department to investigate a threat message found Wednesday in a campus bathroom, a university official said.

At this point, authorities do not consider the message to be a credible threat, but officers are increasing patrols on campus and precautions are being taken, according to SJSU spokesperson Pat Harris.

University police received a report of the incident at 2 p.m. and a message was found in the women's bathroom at Dudley Moorhead Hall.

Anyone with information should call university police at 408-924-2222.

No other information was immediately available.