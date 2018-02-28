Police Investigating Threat Message Found in San Jose State University Bathroom - NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Threat Message Found in San Jose State University Bathroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 3:59 PM PST on Feb 28, 2018 | Updated at 11:59 PM PST on Feb 28, 2018

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of the San Jose State University campus.

    San Jose State University police are working with the San Jose Police Department to investigate a threat message found Wednesday in a campus bathroom, a university official said.

    At this point, authorities do not consider the message to be a credible threat, but officers are increasing patrols on campus and precautions are being taken, according to SJSU spokesperson Pat Harris.

    University police received a report of the incident at 2 p.m. and a message was found in the women's bathroom at Dudley Moorhead Hall.

    Anyone with information should call university police at 408-924-2222.

    No other information was immediately available.

