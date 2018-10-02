Two teens in Livermore have died by overdose in the past two days. (Oct. 2, 2018)

Parents in Livermore are terrified and heartbroken after hearing that two teenagers overdosed in the past two days.

Police believe the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were opioid overdoses, and investigators are now trying to figure out where the drugs came from and if the two cases are connected.

"Clearly we need our kids not to experiment, not to dabble in things they don’t know what they are," Livermore police Lt. John Horn said.

The young man died Sunday, and the girl from Granada High School overdosed Monday, police said. They are trying to figure out where the kids got the drugs and if the cases are linked.

"If there was the same person that gave whatever it is these kids took, then we could find the source and deal with that, but it’s way too early," Horn said. "It’s very frightening and seems very out of our control, and the only thing we know how to do is to communicate with our children."

One mother, Angelica Magpusao, says she’s learned drug use is rampant at both of the city’s high schools. She says her Livermore High school son has been offered a slew of drugs including what the kids call Xanax bars.

"This is not your prescription Xanax; this is street Xanax, pressed with fentanyl and other substances," Magpusao said. "My fear is we're going to have more dead students. My fear is nothing being done."