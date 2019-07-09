Man Run Over After Car Break-In at Legion of Honor: SFPD - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Run Over After Car Break-In at Legion of Honor: SFPD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Run Over After Car Break-In at Legion of Honor: SFPD
    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate an incident at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. (July 9, 2019)

    A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after he was mowed down by two burglary suspects in San Francisco, police said.

    The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Legion of Honor. Police said the men were trying to break into a car parked in the lot. That's when the man caught them in the act and started taking pictures.

    Police said one of the burglars got into his car and hit the man taking pictures. Emergency crews then responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices