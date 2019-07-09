Man Run Over After Car Break-In at Legion of Honor: SFPD

Police investigate an incident at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. (July 9, 2019)

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after he was mowed down by two burglary suspects in San Francisco, police said.

The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Legion of Honor. Police said the men were trying to break into a car parked in the lot. That's when the man caught them in the act and started taking pictures.

Police said one of the burglars got into his car and hit the man taking pictures. Emergency crews then responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.