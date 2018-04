A police officer was involved in a vehicular accident in the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Sycamore Avenue in Hercules Saturday night leaving him with non-life threatening injuries. (April 28, 2018)

Police say the officer was responding to a domestic violence call around 10 p.m. when two other cars hit his patrol car.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries while one of the drivers suffered major injuries.

No other information was immediately available.