A Vallejo Police officer suffered minor injuries while saving an 84-year-old man after he was trapped in a burning mobile home Saturday.

The Vallejo Fire Department responded to a reported mobile home fire at 2500 Springs Rd. space No. 239 at around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one trailer consumed by flames while two other trailers on either side were starting to burn.

A man was trapped inside one of the trailers and Officer Cpl. T. Nichols went to the rear window where he climbed into the smoke-filled trailer and assisted the resident out of the window.

Fire officials say that saved the resident from the fire and heavy smoke conditions. The officer cut his finger and suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries.

More firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to suppress the fire in all three trailers.

One of the mobile homes was completely destroyed and the two others suffered moderate damage. The fire was determined to be accidental.



