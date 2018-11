A police SWAT team responds to the scene where an Antioch police officer was shot Monday night. (Nov. 5, 2018)

A police officer was shot and wounded in Antioch late Monday, and the suspect was still at large, according to police.

Initial reports said the officer was shot in the head, but authorities did not confirm that report. But they did confirm the officer suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooting reportedly took place in the area of Deerfield Drive and Fawn Hill Way, and there was a massive police response in search of the suspect.

No further details were available.