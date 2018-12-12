Police Pursuit Ends in Crash Off I-80 in Fairfield - NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Ends in Crash Off I-80 in Fairfield

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A Vallejo police pursuit ended in a crash off the I-80 in Fairfield Wednesday morning, leaving an officer with minor injuries.

    The pursuit started in Vallejo where undercover officers were doing a crackdown on vehicle break-ins at the Gateway Shopping Center, according to police. The chase occurred after police spotted a suspicious vehicle and the suspect took off.

    The suspect has been detained and was being evaluated at the scene.

    The crash caused delays on I-80 near the Red Top Road exit. 

    No other information was immediately available.

