Sunnyvale and CHP officers respond to a box struck stolen out of San Francisco.

Armed law enforcement officers on Monday chased three suspects in an allegedly stolen box truck from San Francisco to Sunnyvale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers from Redwood City and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety were in pursuit of the truck near Maude and Mathilda avenues around 1:30 p.m.

Instead of yielding, the driver drove on the wrong side of State Route 237 and crashed the truck. The trio took off on foot, the CHP said.

Twitter user Brandon Read captured a video of the incident. It showed a couple of officers running with their guns drawn, while two police cars followed closely.

Read said the incident was unfolding near the Sunnyvale Golf Course.

Further information was not immediately available.

Check back for updates.



