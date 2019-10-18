Police, FBI Raid Martinez 'Horror House'

An early Friday morning police raid on a house in Martinez is drawing cheers from neighbors who say they've been living in fear. Jodi Hernandez reports.

An early Friday morning police raid on a house in Martinez is drawing cheers from neighbors who say they've been living in fear.

Residents describe the place as a horror house responsible for a pipe bomb, Molotov cocktails and harassing behavior for the past year.

"It's kind of scary sometimes," resident Cameron Gutierrez said. "I get nervous coming up my street."

Gutierrez says his once quiet Martinez neighborhood has felt anything, but safe over the past year. Neighbors say the house on Wayne Street has become a hotbed of scary activity.

Residents said in August, the bomb squad had to detonate a pipe bomb found on the property. Two weeks later, police said neighbors found two Molotov cocktails in a duffel bag across the street.

On Friday morning, police and the FBI zeroed in on the house and neighbors woke up to the sound of flash bang grenades as investigators broke down the front door and detained eight people inside.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Neighbors are hopeful they'll soon have a sense of safety and peace on the street they call home.