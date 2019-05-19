Police Respond to Report of Armed Man Near Mall in San Mateo

Image of an alleged armed man walking in the area of Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo. (May 19, 2019)

San Mateo police on Sunday responded to reports of an armed man walking in the area of Hillsdale Mall, according to the department.

Officers flooded the area out of an abundance of caution, police said, and while the mall stayed open, police requested that the public avoid the area.

The suspect was described as white male in his 20s, wearing a black polo shirt, dark pants, light shoes and a light baseball hat with a large logo.

He was carrying a black duffel bag with brown straps, police said.

No further details were immediately available.