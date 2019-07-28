Police Respond to Reports of Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Police Respond to Garlic Festival Shooting
Police Respond to Reports of Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival

The annual festival at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park was wrapping up its third and final day when the reports came in

By Stephen Ellison

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Live Video Coverage from NBC Bay Area

    Police and emergency personnel late Sunday responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

    Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park.

    One witness told NBC Bay Area he was on his way out when felt a bullet pass by his head, and when he turned around, he saw everyone running. 

    The annual festival was wrapping up its third and final day when the reports came in.

    No further details were immediately available.

