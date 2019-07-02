Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired at San Bruno Mall

Police in San Bruno responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of shots fired at the Tanforan Mall.

At about 4 p.m., BART closed down its San Bruno station after it received reports of an active shooter. Later, BART shut down the 12th Street station in Oakland as police cleared trains in search of a possible suspect.

Workers at the mall at 1150 El Camino Real were saying the mall was placed on lockdown, and police were asking the public to avoid the area.

Video posted to social media showed people running and walking out of the mall.

The Citizen San Francisco app also posted video of heavy police presence at the mall as the situation unfolded.

No further details were immediately available.