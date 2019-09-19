San Jose police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday evening in downtown San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East San Fernando and Fourth streets, near Martin Luther King Jr. Library, on reports of shots fired, police said.

No victims were located, but there was property damage, police said.

No suspects were identified or apprehended, and police advised the public to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.