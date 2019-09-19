Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired in Downtown San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired in Downtown San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    San Jose police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday evening in downtown San Jose, according to the police department.

    At about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East San Fernando and Fourth streets, near Martin Luther King Jr. Library, on reports of shots fired, police said.

    No victims were located, but there was property damage, police said.

    No suspects were identified or apprehended, and police advised the public to avoid the area.

    No other information was immediately available.

