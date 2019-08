Police are responding to reports of a possible man with a gun at San Jose State University. A campus alert advised students to shelter in place.

Police confirmed that a male reportedly brandished a weapon to a student on campus. He was described as wearing long blue pants, a black shirt and a backpack. He was also said to have long hair. Police said they are looking for the suspect now and that a perimeter has been set up around campus.

No other information was immediately available.