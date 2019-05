Police swarmed popular Dolores Park in San Francisco on Sunday in response to reports of a shooting.

A number of officers already had been assigned to patrol the park as part of the department's heightened presence there for Carnaval, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said in a tweet.

Details on any injuries or suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.