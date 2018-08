A woman was stabbed near downtown San Jose Tuesday morning, prompting a heavy police response looking for a suspect.

An unidentified female victim suffered from at least one stab wound. The incident occurred before 9:25 a.m. in the block of South Second Street in San Jose, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown, according to San Jose police.

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not yet be identified.