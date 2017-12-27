Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Bus Near Google Headquarters in Mountain View: Police - NBC Bay Area
South Bay
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Bus Near Google Headquarters in Mountain View: Police

By Stephen Ellison

Published at 6:12 PM PST on Dec 27, 2017 | Updated at 11:34 PM PST on Dec 27, 2017

    A male motorcyclist died after colliding with a bus Wednesday evening near Google headquarters in Mountain View, according to police.

    The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at North Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street, police said. The cause of the crash was unknown and under investigation.

    The intersection of North Shoreline and Plymouth was shut down to traffic, and police were asking the public to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening the intersection.

    Northbound traffic was being turned around at Pear Avenue, and southbound traffic at Space Park Way, police said.

    No further details were available.

