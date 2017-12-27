A male motorcyclist died after colliding with a bus Wednesday evening near Google headquarters in Mountain View, according to police. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Bus Near Google: PD

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at North Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street, police said. The cause of the crash was unknown and under investigation.

The intersection of North Shoreline and Plymouth was shut down to traffic, and police were asking the public to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening the intersection.

Northbound traffic was being turned around at Pear Avenue, and southbound traffic at Space Park Way, police said.

No further details were available.