Police Search For Suspect in Bank Robbery at Novato Safeway

Novato police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank inside a Safeway supermarket Tuesday evening, according to police.

At 5:25 p.m., a man entered the US Bank inside the Safeway at 5720 Nave Drive and produced a note demanding money from the bank teller, police said. After getting cash from the teller, he exited the store and fled the area on foot.

He did not use a weapon during the robbery, police said.

The suspect was described as about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing between 140 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and gray flat billed baseball cap with the words "Vans Since 1966," blue jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should contact 415-897-1122 or email police@novato.org.