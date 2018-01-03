San Jose police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a sexual assault early Tuesday at a middle school, the department said. Thom Jensen reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a sexual assault early Tuesday at a middle school, the department said.

Police released images of a man they say is suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a female employee inside a classroom at Harker Middle School, 3800 Blackford Ave., at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was last seen walking eastbound toward Boynton Avenue, police said.

"We believe he was on campus for some time before the incident occurred, and we were able to gather some video surveillance, and that's what we are releasing to the public in hopes that someone will recognize him and contact us," police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten said.



The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a heavy build, wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans and a black beanie.

Neighbors who live near the school were concerned the man is still on the loose. They are afraid he could attack someone else if he's not caught soon.

"Yeah, please look out for this guy," said Madhabi Pidathala, who lives across the street from the campus. "We need to catch him."

A couple out for a nighttime stroll Tuesday live just down the block.

"Most of the time, I'm walking by myself," neighbor Radhika Thar said. "Sometimes in the mornings, and sometimes in the evenings."

SJPD on Tuesday bolstered its presence at the campus as well as patrols in the area, police said.

School officials said the incident occurred nearly an hour before students arrived on campus, so no students were present at the time of the assault. They said the teacher arrived early to prepare her classroom for the first day of school after the winter break.

The school released a statement Tuesday:

"We are saddened and upset by this incident and are leaning in to provide support and privacy to our employee and to each other. We are cooperating fully with the authorities and providing them any support needed to help in finding the perpetrator. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff have always been paramount and we regularly review all protocols for any additional ways we can help keep our community safe. We are hopeful that the efforts of the police and the community will result in a swift arrest."



Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Samantha Huynh or Detective Jennifer Majors of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102 or call 911 with immediate suspect information.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).