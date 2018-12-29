Police Search for Attempted Murder Suspect in Tenderloin - NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Attempted Murder Suspect in Tenderloin

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 20 minutes ago

    San Francisco Police say they're searching for a who brutally beat another man on Friday in the Tenderloin District.

    The violent attack occurred near Eddy and Cyril Magnin Streets and it was all caught on a cellphone video.

    The footage showed a man on the ground, who appeared to be unconscious, and another man was punching and kicking him.

    Police said the suspect is wanted for attempted murder and robbery. The dispute between the two men may have developed over items the two men took in a theft, according to a police source.

    No other information was immediately available.

