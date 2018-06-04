Police Search for Man Who Chased, Tried to Grab Girl in Rohnert Park - NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Man Who Chased, Tried to Grab Girl in Rohnert Park

By Bay City News

Published 58 minutes ago

    Rohnert Park DPS
    Sketch of suspect who chased teen girl.

    Police are searching for a man who chased a teen girl and tried to grab her last month, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

    The girl was walking on Camino Colegio Drive in Rohnert Park in May when a male suspect started to follow her. The girl walked faster and the suspect began to chase her and tried to grab her as she ran from him, public safety officials said.

    The suspect was described as a thin, non-muscular, white adult in his 40s or early 50s with a rough facial complexion and "splotchy" sun-damaged skin, a full beard tapered at the bottom, a large nose and bushy eyebrows.

    The man was wearing a military stuff sack-style backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 584-2630 or email rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org.

