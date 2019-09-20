San Jose police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a downtown shooting.

In an ongoing search for the person who fired several shots into the Martin Luther king Library and a nearby parking structure Thursday evening, San Jose Police have released photos of a man who was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Police don’t know if the young man in the photos is a suspect, but they’ve called him a person of interest in the case. He appears in the photos wearing a surgical mask, tan pants and a blue-grey backpack. Authorities hope someone will recognize the man and come forward.

The shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m., according to police and witnesses. Authorities confirmed that a barrage of bullets shattered windows on two floors of the library and damaged a parking structure across the street.

“Sometimes it’s scary,” said San Jose State student Suyash Srivastava. “I mean, people come here to study…”

Three people were inside the library when the windows shattered, but no one was injured.