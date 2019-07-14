Police Search for Suspect in Concord Six Flags Shooting

One man was shot in the stomach after an altercation at Six Flags in Concord on Saturday and police are searching for the suspect. Marianne Favro reports. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A man was shot and wounded late Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor waterpark in Concord, and police were searching for a suspect Saturday night believed to have been in an argument with the victim shortly before the shooting, Concord police said on their Facebook page.

Police were called to the parking lot of the waterpark, formerly called Concord Waterworld, about 5 p.m. Saturday and found a man there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the alleged shooter and the victim had been in an argument.

The victim was taken to John Muir Medical Center, and police said he is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as African American, approximately 220 pounds and with tattoos covering his back. The suspect left the parking lot in an older-model, silver Honda four-door sedan with front bumper damage.

Concord police seek help in finding the suspect. Anyone with information that could help police find the suspect is urged to call the department's confidential tip line at (925) 603-5836.