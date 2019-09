Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual battery at UC Berkeley last month.

Police have released surveillance video of a man suspected of groping a woman at UC Berkeley in the hopes of identifying him.

Campus police said the woman was drinking from a water fountain in the Student Union building when the man groped her.

Campus police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Tinney at (510) 642-3658 or btinney@berkeley.edu.