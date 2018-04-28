A man is missing after two fishermen who were out on their boat near the Antioch Bridge Pass fell overboard Saturday morning.

One of the man was rescued by a nearby boat in the delta off of Antioch shortly before 9 a.m. but they could not locate the other man, according to officials. The U.S. Coast Guard is working to search for the other man using boats and a helicopter.

The two men were in a bass fishing boat when they hit a wake and thrown into the water, according to officials.

It appeared neither of the men were wearing life jackets, Lieutenant Dave Cook of the Contra Costa County Marine Services said.

"It's very important that any time people are on vessels out on the water that they wear life jackets. It's the number one life-saver on the water," Cook said.

No other details were immediately available.